Malala Claims Son, Brother-in-law Abducted in Nairobi

Former UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala claims his son and 19-year-old brother in-law were abducted at gunpoint in an ordeal in Nairobi.

He claimed the two were tortured for six hours to disclose his whereabouts on Monday September 23 night.

The said abductors were also looking for his wife and wanted his relatives to show them the former Kakamega Senator’s Kitengela residence.

“My Son & my 19 year old brother in-law were abducted at gunpoint. Tortured for 6 hours to disclose my whereabouts or that of my wife and to show them the way to my residence.”

“On failing to find us at home they dumped them on Thika road; I have picked them, safe but traumatised,” he said in posts on social media.

But officials aware of the drama said the so called abductors had been sent by UDA party to reclaim vehicles Malala has been holding since he was ousted from the party.

“He has refused to return the party property including vehicles. It was what led to that drama he is claiming to be an abduction,” said an official.

UDA party’s National Executive Committee on August 2 revoked the appointment of Cleophas Malala as its Secretary General.

The Committee said Vice Chairperson Hassan Omar will now serve as the Secretary General on interim basis.

“National Executive Committee was convened today through the request of the members of the Committee to discuss, deliberate and agree on the way forward based on the events of the last few days in the Party and fundamentally, the events of the last few weeks in our Country,” the team said.

Malala sued over the issue before he withdrew the case. Since then he has come out to side with besieged Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in attacking other officials in the government.

He accompanied Gachagua to a series of rallies at the weekend in Kiambu. This is believed to have triggered the latest moves to reclaim the said vehicles.