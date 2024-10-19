Malindi Airport Crowned Overall Winner at KAA Airport Service Quality Awards 

Malindi Airport was honored as the Overall Winner at the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards, celebrated during a prestigious ceremony at the Ocean Beach Resort and Spa in Malindi on Thursday.

This accolade underscores the airport’s steadfast commitment to exceptional customer service and operational excellence, KAA said.

The KAA ASQ Awards, launched last year, seeks to recognize outstanding performance among KAA-managed airports.

The awards are based on a comprehensive Service Quality survey conducted across nine airports, with Malindi Airport achieving an impressive Overall Satisfaction score of 3.86 out of a possible 5.0.

This score reflects the airport’s dedication to enhancing the passenger experience across several key areas, including facility quality, staff motivation, passenger processing efficiency, ambience, cleanliness, and retail offerings.

The program is rooted in consumer feedback gathered through the Airport Service Quality Surveys.

This feedback allows airports to strategically plan product improvements and promote local service quality.

The benchmarking program is facilitated through quarterly ASQ surveys conducted at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and Moi International Airport (MIA), alongside internal ASQ surveys performed bi-annually across all KAA-managed airports.

In addition to recognizing overall excellence, this year marked the introduction of the Environmental Sustainability Award.

This new category promotes efficient resource use and encourages practices that mitigate noise and air pollution while supporting biodiversity through afforestation and effective waste management.

Acting Managing Director, Henry Ogoye said their strategic objectives aim to elevate customer experience to an average index of 4.3 out of 5.0, a target they are determined to achieve through innovation and excellence in service delivery.

“Our internal KAA-ASQ Program complements this vision by cultivating a competitive spirit among our airports and driving us toward service excellence.”

“As we look forward, let us challenge ourselves to exceed expectations and set new benchmarks for the global aviation industry. Together, with unity of purpose and clarity of vision, we will not only achieve our Corporate Customer Satisfaction Index target but also inspire others within the aviation sector,” Ogoye added.

Other notable winners during the award ceremony were:

Most Enjoyable Airport: Kisumu International Airport

Cleanest Airport: Eldoret International Airport

Most Dedicated Staff: Lamu-Manda Airport

Most Improved Airport: Moi International Airport

Environmental Sustainability Award: Manda Airport.