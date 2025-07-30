Malindi Court authorizes exhumation of suspected fresh mass graves

A Malindi court granted the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) permission to exhume bodies believed to be buried in shallow graves in the Binzaro area, Makongeni Sub-location, on the outskirts of the town.

These are new sites from the Shakahola mass graves where more than 400 bodies were found buried.

Resident Magistrate Irene Thamara issued the order directing the Chief Government pathologist to carry out the exhumation for purposes of postmortem examinations, DNA testing, and toxicological analysis to determine the causes of death.

Prosecution Counsel Judy Gachuru informed the court that investigators suspect multiple individuals were murdered through starvation and suffocation, in what appears to be part of a broader pattern of radicalization and organized criminal activity.

At least 11 suspects—Jairus Otieno Odere, Lilian Akinyi, Kahonzi Katana Karisa, Loice Zawadi, Safari Kenga Nzai, Karisa Gona Fondo, Gona Charo Kalama, Kahindi Kazungu Garama, Thomas Mukonwe, James Kahindi, and Sharleen Temba Anido are under investigation for alleged involvement in organized crime, radicalization, facilitation of terrorism, and murder.

According to a sworn affidavit filed by DCI, preliminary investigations suggest that the victims may have been starved and suffocated as a result of adopting and promoting extreme religious ideologies.

The affidavit further notes that survivors rescued from the area were unable to account for the whereabouts of several children, prompting suspicions of foul play.

“Our preliminary inquiries have so far established the existence of several suspected shallow graves where bodies were concealed,” read part of the affidavit by a DCI investigator.

The court was told that brief interviews conducted with rescued individuals revealed they could not reasonably explain the disappearance of the children.

The DCI requested the court to authorize forensic investigations on the exhumed bodies, including autopsies, DNA profiling, and toxicological tests to establish the cause and manner of death.

Thamara also directed the Officer Commanding Malindi Police Division and the Officer Commanding Lango Baya Police Station to provide adequate security during the exhumation process.

In addition, the Public Health Officer for Malindi was instructed to oversee health and safety measures during the exhumation and ensure the bodies are preserved and stored at Malindi Sub-County Hospital for forensic analysis.

In the Shakahola massacre case, several suspects are facing a number of charges including murder.