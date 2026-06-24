Mamdani-backed candidates win in New York’s Democratic primary

US congressman Dan Goldman has been defeated by an ally of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a major victory for the democratic socialist leader of America’s largest city as he seeks to tilt the Democratic Party to the left.

Brad Lander unseated Goldman in New York’s 10th congressional district in a Democratic primary vote that laid bare the city’s divisions over the Israel-Gaza war.

Lander, backed by Mandani, has accused Israel of genocide in Gaza. Goldman, a two-term incumbent, was backed by pro-Israel groups.

At least one other candidate endorsed by Mamdani won her primary race on Tuesday, highlighting the political tug of war between the left and centrist wings of the Democratic Party.

Assemblywoman Claire Valdez unseated Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso in the 7th district on Tuesday.

Another Mamdani ally, Darializa Avila Chevalier, remained locked in a tight race in New York’s 13th district. The doctoral student has joined pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University.

By BBC News