Man Accused of Stealing Parliament CCTV Switches Charged

A man who allegedly broke into Parliament and disabled CCTV cameras a day before Anti Finance Bill 2024 protesters stormed in was Wednesday charged at Milimani Law Courts.

Kelvin Mwamiri Mangare is accused of mysteriously gaining access into Parliament four times between April and July and was allegedly found with electrical switches stolen from Parliament building worth Sh2.6 million at the time of his arrest on Monday.

He is said to have stolen two CCTV switches make CISCO, valued at Sh890,000 and the property of Maga security solution company.

He is alleged to have committed the offence on April 23 at around 1830hrs at the parliament of Kenya along Parliament Road.

Mwamiri faced a second count that on May 20 at around 18 hours at Parliament, he broke and stole the CCTV switches belonging to Maga security solution company.

Mang’are was accused that he broke into the basement No. 2 area of the main Parliament building during which he allegedly committed the offence.

The accused was also charged with stealing a CCTV switch valued at Sh445,000 on June 24, at the Parliament of Kenya.

Mwamiri was also charged with two more counts of charges and an alternative count of handling goods believed to be stolen.

He denied the charges before Milimani senior Principal magistrate Gilbert Shikwe and pleaded for lenient bond terms.

He was released on a cash bail of Sh200,000 or a bond of Sh500,000.

The case will be mentioned after two weeks.