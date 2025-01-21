Shock as man is arrested carrying thorax of his wife in Huruma 

Police were shocked to find a man carrying a thorax believed to that of the dismembered body of his 19-year old wife in Huruma, Nairobi.

He told police he was going to dispose the body parts.

Police said they are among others pursuing occultism.

After the arrest and interrogation, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspect led the officers to his residence in the area where a search was conducted and the head with eyes gouged out and other body parts were found.

However, the deceased’s left hand, waist and hip area and one upper thigh were missing, police said.

Police officers on patrol said they met the suspect, John Kiama Wambua 29, on Tuesday January 21 morning at around 5 am while carrying a suspicious bag.

They stopped him and conducted a search and found the thorax of a female human stashed inside a cement bag.

Upon interrogation, the suspect identified himself as John Kiama Wambua and claimed that the body parts were of his wife Joy Fridah Munani aged 19, police said.

The woman had been missing for days.

It was then he led the officers to his house where other body parts, including the head, were found under the bed.

Also recovered in the single roomed house was a sharp knife inside a basin of water, and clothes soaked in blood and believed to belong to the deceased wife.

According to police, the floor of the house was also stained with blood, a clear indication that the offence was committed therein.

Detectives from Starehe Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have launched investigations to recover the other missing body parts and also to establish the identity of the dismembered body.

The motive of the murder is yet to be established.

Police are also investigating several murder cases that have been reported in the country in the last few days.

For instance, in Mwangani village of Kinango Location, Kwale County a decomposing body of a male adult was found inside a bush by members of the public. The body had no visible injuries and was taken to Kinango Sub-County hospital mortuary awaiting identification and autopsy.