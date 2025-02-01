Detectives in Siaya seize robbery with violence suspects 

Suspects, Albert Otieno, Farid Kimutai and John Okumu have been taken in over a series of robbery with violence incidents in Gem Yala Sub- county and surrounding areas.

The three had been on the radar of detectives for days.

They are suspected of involvement in a robbery with violence incident that took place on January 3, 2025, at a timber yard and hardware store near Ulumbi Junction along the Kisumu-Busia highway.

On that day, the trio attacked and killed the watchman, Jesse Kalasinga, 40.

They also stole assorted hardware goods.

And at Nyangoma area, the suspects, on January 20, 2025, together with their accomplices vandalized a transformer, causing a power outage in the market.

They thereafter ruthlessly killed the watchman, Absalom Sande, aged 29, and seriously injured another, Francis Nyambese, aged 42, before breaking into a phone accessories shop and stealing a Dell laptop, three smartphones, and other valuables.

“The suspects continued their reign of terror on January 29, 2025, at Yala Market, where they fatally injured guards Jesse Otieno, 35, and Edward Ochieng, 40. They afterwards broke into a shop and made off with assorted airtime scratch cards, smartphones and valuable merchandise, “a report by the detectives said.