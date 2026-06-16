Man Arrested Over Fatal Stabbing of Wife in Kiambu

Detectives in Githurai have arrested a man who had been on the run following the fatal stabbing of his wife in Mwihoko, Kiambu County.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspect, identified as 59-year-old Charles Maina Karungae Kibue, was apprehended after forensic leads led investigators to his hideout in Kayole.

According to police, the incident occurred on June 14, 2026, at a shop owned by the deceased, 47-year-old Elizabeth Wambui, in the Delta area of Mwihoko Township.

DCI said a domestic dispute reportedly broke out at the premises, during which the suspect allegedly stabbed Wambui on the right side of the chest using a spearhead before fleeing the scene.

Officers who responded to the incident found Wambui lying in a pool of blood with severe injuries.

Despite efforts to save her life, including rushing her to the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH), she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Her body was later moved to the Kenyatta University Funeral Home, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Investigators recovered a bloodstained spearhead believed to have been used in the attack and secured it as an exhibit.

Following the incident, detectives launched a manhunt for the suspect, who had gone into hiding after the alleged attack.

“Thanks to forensic leads, officers trailed and arrested him at a hideout in Kayole,” DCI said.

The suspect is currently in police custody and is being processed ahead of his arraignment in court. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.