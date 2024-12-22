Man City Crisis Deepens as Floundering Champions Lose at Aston Villa

Manchester City’s crisis intensified as they slipped to another damaging defeat at Aston Villa.

Jhon Duran and Morgan Rogers goals meant Phil Foden’s late reply for the visitors was little consolation.

Defending champions City have dropped to sixth in the Premier League, nine points behind leaders Liverpool having played two games more, while Villa have moved above them into fifth.

It is now nine defeats in 12 games in all competitions for City, who are winless in their last eight away matches, as their season continues to spiral downwards.

Pep Guardiola made six changes from the Manchester derby defeat last week but it made little difference during another laboured performance.

Villa, who had won just three of their previous 11 top-flight games, earned a much-needed victory, one which keeps their top-four hopes firmly alive.

They were rarely troubled, although Emi Martinez saved well from Foden in the first half, and Villa continually found ways past City’s frail backline.

The tone was set inside the first minute as City needed Stefan Ortega, in for the injured Ederson, to twice bail them out.

He brilliantly turned Pau Torres’ header on to the bar, the goalkeeper clawing the ball out from almost over the line, having already saved from Duran following Josko Gvardiol’s mistake after just 15 seconds.

Worse was to come after 16 minutes when City were sliced open by Youri Tielemans’ brilliant through-ball. He found Rogers to advance and unselfishly square for Duran to beat Ortega.

City were unable to respond until it was too late and Rogers, who spent two years at Etihad Stadium without making a senior City appearance, sealed victory for Villa with a fine low finish after 65 minutes, making Foden’s injury-time strike meaningless.

City’s struggles show no signs of ending

Where do Manchester City go from here and who do they turn to on the pitch?

Bereft of confidence, City’s players continued their alarming slump and there was never any sign it was going to end.

Just 15 seconds in Gvardiol’s mistake let in Duran, who should have scored, and City rarely improved from there.

Over the past 12 games there have been few signs Guardiola’s side are going to return to their all-conquering past selves and their hopes of a fifth straight title look in tatters.

Never mind defending their Premier League crown, City’s focus must be on finding a way out of a nosedive which is now threatening their top-four spot.

Sixth and nine points behind leaders Liverpool, the fallen champions are in desperate need of an injection of confidence. That could come in the transfer window next month and it is inconceivable they will not strengthen.

Jack Grealish failed to make an impression at his former club, having joined City for £100m in 2021, Erling Haaland barely got a kick and only Rico Lewis and Stefan Ortega came out of the display in credit.

There appeared to be a lack of leadership on the pitch, perhaps down to confidence, and Guardiola is in unchartered territory during their struggles.

Rogers shows City what they are missing

Rogers never made a senior appearance for Manchester City in the two years he spent at the Etihad.

He left for Middlesbrough in the summer of 2023 and 18 months later was given a standing ovation by the home fans at Villa Park when the winger was replaced late on against his former club.

The 22-year-old outshone the returning Grealish at Villa Park, setting up Duran before a strong run ended with him swapping passes with John McGinn to seal victory.

It is a testament to Unai Emery’s eye for a player and his ability to develop one that Rogers has made such an impact after joining from Boro in February, when there were question marks about his potential even at Riverside Stadium.

Rogers inspired a result which Villa desperately needed. While they have never dropped out of top-four contention their lack of consistency this season has made it much harder to see them as challengers.

Only goal difference separates them from Nottingham Forest in fourth and their position will undoubtedly strengthen Villa’s hand in next month’s transfer market.

