Man dies after falling into borehole in Busia

A 34-year-old man died after allegedly slipping and falling into a borehole at his home in Amukura, Busia County.

According to police, the incident was reported on Tuesday.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased, identified as Charles Olunguru, is suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol when he slipped and fell into a borehole at around 10 a.m.

Police said the borehole, which is approximately 25 feet deep, had been covered with an iron sheet. His body was retrieved from the borehole and was found with no visible external injuries.

Crime scene investigators processed and documented the scene before the body was moved to the mortuary at Teso North Sub-County Hospital Mortuary pending an autopsy.

Police have launched investigations into the incident.

Elsewhere, police in Kwale County are investigating the suspected drowning of a 26-year-old fisherman whose body was found along the shoreline at Kinondo Beach.

The incident was reported on Tuesday after a body was spotted lying on the beach.

Police visited the scene and identified the deceased as Hamisi Kahindi, a fisherman from the area.

Police said the body was found on the shores of the Indian Ocean at Kinondo Beach with no visible external injuries, leading investigators to suspect that he drowned.

The scene was documented and processed before the body was moved to the mortuary at Msambweni County Referral Hospital pending an autopsy.

Meanwhile, police in Tharaka Nithi County are investigating the death of a 17-year-old student who was found unresponsive while asleep at her family home.

According to a police report, the incident was reported at about 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday after the girl’s father discovered his daughter dead in bed.

The deceased was a Form Three student at Iriani Mixed Senior School.

Her father told police that she had been complaining of headaches and chest pains since Sunday, June 28, 2026.

Police said the body had no visible external injuries. It was moved to the mortuary at Marimanti Sub-County Hospital pending a post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Investigations are ongoing.