Man Dies After Falling on Broken Bottle in Kiambu Village

Detectives are investigating a bizarre incident in which a man died after he slid and landed on a broken bottle, which injured him in the neck in a village in Kiambu County.

The incident was reported to police on July 28 in Karabaini village.

Two people who were questioned said they were enjoying drinks in a house when an argument broke out between the deceased and another man.

The deceased identified as Didier Njoroge is said to have picked up a bottle of Chrome Gin which they were taking and crushed it outside the door.

As he turned, according to the witnesses, he slid and fell on the broken bottle where he sustained a deep cut on the left side of his neck.

He was rushed to Kiambu Level Five Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

Police were called to the scene and picked up a broken bottle and kept it as an exhibit.

The body is lying at the same hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem examination.

Kiambu police boss Michael Muchiri said the case is still under probe and they will take necessary action if and when needed.