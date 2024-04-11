Man Dies in Police Cells at Muthangari Police Station  

Officials from the Independent Policing Oversight Authority are investigating the death of a man who had been detained at the Muthangari police station, Nairobi.

The family of Anthony George Maina is questioning how their kin died while being detained at the cells over claims of being drunk.

They say the said offence was minor and did not warrant his detention and death at the cells on April 10.

Police claim Maina died after knocking his head against the wall while in the cells.

His body was discovered at 2 am. This was after other suspects being detained therein raised an alarm informing the officers on duty of the death.

The body was lying dead on the floor facing upwards and there was blood oozing from the back of the head.

Police said other suspects there said that the deceased was violently hitting himself against the wall and on the floor.

An investigation has been launched to establish the cause of the death. IPOA officials also want to establish if negligence led to the death of the man.

Officials from IPOA were alerted to join the probe into the death.

The police oversight agency is mandated by law to investigate such deaths in police custody.

And police are investigating an incident in which a 59-year-old man died by suicide at a police cell in Kitui.

Muasya Katheke had been booked for the offence of threatening to kill, assault and malicious property damage when he died by suicide at the cell on April 7 night, police said.

The deceased body was found hanging from the truss beam of the police cell with a trouser tied around the neck.

The body was moved to the Mutitu North Sub-County hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.