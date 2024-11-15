Man Electrocuted While Fixing Cables in House in Muthaiga

An electrician was electrocuted while fixing cables at a private residence in Nairobi’s Muthaiga area.

Police said Wilson Wambui had been contracted for wiring purposes at the house when he went missing.

He had gone to the ceiling where he traced the problem and was busy fixing the same when he was electrocuted.

This is after he touched a naked wire, police said. the man who contracted him said he waited for him to come out and give out the report on the progress he had made in vain.

He was not answering to his calls, which prompted the foreman at the house to seek to establish the reasons behind the same.

He told police he searched for him in vain. It wasn’t until he climbed to the ceiling that he found the lifeless body of Wambui sprawled there.

He had been electrocuted hours earlier on Thursday evening, police said.

Police were called to the scene and helped in removing the body to the mortuary.

Such cases are blamed on untrained electricians.

Kenya Power encourages the use of qualified electricians to handle such issues.

The major challenge is that it is difficult to establish if one is qualified as an electrician.

Meanwhile, police are investigating a drowning incident in Kipsaina, Trans Nzoia County.

The body was found floating on River Sabwani by locals, police said.

The body with no visible injuries was moved to the mortuary pending identification and autopsy.