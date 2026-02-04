Man fatally attacks woman with poisonous arrow in altercation in Baringo

A man attacked and killed a woman with an arrow in a confrontation in a village in Kinyach, Baringo County.

The man claimed Jebosha Cheserek had mistreated his pregnant wife while giving birth. He attacked the woman with an arrow in the chest and died on the spot on February 3, 2026.

The man later surrendered to the police while armed with three arrows and a bow. Police visited the scene and picked up the body of the woman for the mortuary pending an autopsy.

The man was set to face murder charges, police said on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in Siaya’s Kogelo area, one Paul Oduor, 47 was found dead in his house. Police said the body had deep cuts in the eye and bruises in the knee. It is suspected he was assaulted elsewhere before he died in his house.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigations.

In Webuye, Bungoma County, the body of one John Kwendo, 52 was found on the roadside after suspected murder. The body had visible stab wounds in the head and blood was oozing from his nose.

Police said the man had a dispute over land in the area and it is believed to have led to his murder. The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and search for the assailant in the murder.

Elsewhere in Kithaku, Meru County, a 58-year-old man was fatally assaulted by his son in a domestic fight.

The man identified as Julius Kaimenyi died in hospital following the assault. The suspect was arrested hours later pending his prosecution. Police said they are investigating murder in the saga. This is the latest such incident to happen in the area amid efforts to solve dozens others so far recorded.