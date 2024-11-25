Man Fatally Stabbed During Argument in Shauri Moyo Bar 

A man was stabbed and killed in an argument at a bar in California area, Nairobi.

The assailant was later arrested few meters away as he tried to escape the scene, police said.

The two were at the Mirangi Bar and Restaurant in the area on Sunday November 24 morning when an argument broke out.

According to police and witnesses, the assailant picked up a sword and stabbed Adnan Abdi Ali, 22 in the chest leaving him bleeding.

He died as he was being taken to hospital in the area, police said.

Attendants at the bar were forced to remove the two who were fighting and left them to continue with the altercation outside.

It was then that Ali was stabbed and succumbed to the injuries.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Police said the suspect will face murder charges.

In Lamu’s Hindi area, one Cyrus Mugo, 30 died in a bar he had gone for drinks.

Attendants at the bar said Mugo fell asleep after taking some alcohol but did not wake up.

They tried to wake him up to leave for his home and realized he was dead.

The police were called and moved the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

Elsewhere in Korogocho slums, Nairobi, one Peter Nandwa, 49 was stabbed and killed in a fight.

The incident happened in Ngomongo area, according to police and residents.

The assailant is yet to be known and arrested. Police said they are also yet to know the motive of the incident.

Nandwa was found bleeding with a wound under his right armpit and rushed to Mama Margret Kenyatta Hospital by Good Samaritans for treatment.

Police said the man died while undergoing treatment at the same facility.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.