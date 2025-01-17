Man Fatally Stabbed in Confrontation Over Sh50 Bet in Kisumu

A man was stabbed and killed in a fight over Sh50 won in a bet in Kisumu town.

Police said they arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal stabbing of the victim following a dispute over Sh50.

The victim, an unidentified student from the Kisumu Rotary Vocational Training Centre located near Fanana area, sustained multiple stab wounds to the chest during the altercation.

Witnesses said the confrontation arose over a Sh50 disagreement at the betting shop, which escalated quickly and led to the fatal stabbing.

Police were on Thursday evening mobilized to calm the situation when a group of youths attempted to seek revenge for the student’s death.

Authorities acted swiftly to apprehend the suspect near the Kisumu bus park and successfully dispersed the crowd.

Police said they are investigating murder in the tragedy.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

Meanwhile, three people died by suicide in separate incidents reported to police. The first incident was reported in Kamulu, Nairobi where a house girl was found dead after a suicide mission, police said.

Police said Dorcas Macharia, 18 died by suicide by hanging herself with a skipping rope that was found tied around her neck inside her house.

A suicide note was found at the scene. The body was removed to the morgue awaiting autopsy.

In Kawangware, Nairobi, one Roselyne Nekesa, 23 was found dead after a suspected suicide incident.

Her boyfriend said he left for work and came back where he found the door to his house wide open and on entering, he found her dead.

She had died by suicide by hanging herself with a tablecloth winch was tied around her neck from one of the roof rafters of their rented house.

No suicide note was found. The body was removed to the City Morgue awaiting postmortem.

In Mbeere, Embu County, one Boniface Nyaga, 43 died by suicide.

He reportedly hanged himself with a cable wire that was found tied around his neck on a tree near his house.

No suicide note was recovered.

The body was moved to Embu Level Five Hospital mortuary for an autopsy.

Police said they are investigating the incidents.