Man Fatally Stabs Brother in Quarrel in Kirinyaga

A quarrel between two brothers turned tragic after one of them stabbed and killed the other in a village in Kiamaciri, Kirinyaga County.

The incident happened at the weekend in Kiunga village where a disagreement broke out between two brothers.

Police and witnesses said the two sons later fought before one of them fatally stabbed the other.

It was established that a disagreement between the deceased Simon Macharia, 34 and his elder brother arose before it turned tragic.

Macharia was stabbed in the left side of the chest. Police said the assailant used a kitchen knife resulting him a deep cut causing him to bleed profusely to death.

The assailant escaped the scene and efforts to trace him are ongoing, police said.

The body was removed to Kibugi Funeral Home for preservation awaiting autopsy.

Elsewhere in Mbeere, Embu County, a 19-year-old girl is nursing stab wounds after she was attacked by her mother in a quarrel.

Police said the mother of the girl is the suspect and is yet to be arrested.

The mother had picked up a quarrel with the girl over her decision to drop out of school.

This degenerated and went physical prompting the mother to pick up a knife and stabbed the daughter, police said.

The girl was rushed to Kimbimbi sub-county hospital for medical attention in serious condition.

The suspect escaped from the scene immediately after the incident and efforts to trace her are ongoing, police said.

Meanwhile, police in Kipipiri, Nyandarua are investigating the suspected drowning incident involving one Joseph Kanina aged 24 at the family dam.

The body of the deceased was retrieved from the dam, which is located about 50 meters from the compound hours later.

The family confirmed that the deceased who was suffering from mental illness had gone missing and were searching for him within the neighborhood.

The body which had no visible injuries was moved to Engineer County Hospital mortuary pending post-mortem, police said.