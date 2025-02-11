Irungu Kang’ata Ranked Most Popular Governor – Report

Murang’a County Governor Irungu Kang’ata has been ranked as the most popular governor in Kenya, according to the latest Infotrak CountyTrak Performance Index 2024. Kang’ata scored 68% in the survey, which assessed the performance and approval ratings of county governments.

The report, compiled from interviews conducted between October and December 2024, covered all 47 counties with a sample size of 39,795 respondents.

Data was collected using Computer-Assisted Telephone Interviews (CATI) and analyzed through SPSS.

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya emerged second with a 64% approval rating, followed by Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga at 61%.

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o ranked fourth while Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Elgeyo-Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich were fifth, scoring 59% and 57%, respectively.

Murang’a and Homa Bay Lead in Service Delivery

The survey also highlighted the top-performing counties in various sectors. Murang’a and Homa Bay stood out for excelling in multiple areas of service delivery. While some counties prioritized immediate results, others focused on long-term planning, delaying visible benefits to residents.

According to the report, Kenyans overwhelmingly supported the 2010 Constitution with the hope that devolution would bring resources and political power closer to the people. However, county governments still face challenges in fully meeting these expectations.

“While most county governments appreciate this reality and work to deliver quick results, others prioritize extensive planning in their early stages. Regardless of different leadership styles, the critical factor is ensuring that people feel the impact of devolution in their daily lives. County governments must understand public perceptions and align their strategies accordingly,” the report states.

The CountyTrak index evaluated counties based on twelve core functions and thirty-three key performance indicators, alongside five approval rating questions. The assessed sectors included Agriculture, Health, Education, Roads and Transport, Energy, Water Management, Environment & Natural Resources, Trade and Tourism, County Planning and Development, Housing, Lands and Settlement, Culture and Sports, and Social Services. Additional factors such as Public Participation, Planning, and County Resource Management were also analyzed.

The report indicates a general decline in county service delivery across key sectors compared to 2023. Education, which remained the best-performing sector, dropped to 46% in 2024, down from 55% in 2023, 52% in 2020, and 58% in 2015. Environment and Natural Resources also saw a decline, scoring 46%, down from 50% the previous year. Energy fell to 44%, a drop from 49% in 2023. Other sectors, including Agriculture, Culture and Sports, Social Services, Roads and Transport, Health, County Planning and Development, Trade and Tourism, and Housing, Lands and Settlement, recorded scores between 42% and 43%, all reflecting a downward trend.

Despite the overall decline, some counties excelled in specific sectors. Murang’a and Trans Nzoia led in Agriculture with 51%, followed by Elgeyo Marakwet and Homa Bay at 50%. Homa Bay topped in Health at 53%, with Murang’a coming in second at 52%. In Education, Murang’a ranked highest at 54%, followed by Homa Bay at 53% and Trans Nzoia at 51%.

Homa Bay also led in Roads and Transport at 52%, with Murang’a at 51%. In the Energy sector, Murang’a ranked first at 53%, followed by Nyeri at 50%. Trade and Tourism saw Murang’a and Homa Bay tying at the top with 51% each. Murang’a also led in Housing, Lands, and Settlement with 50% and topped in Water Management with 53%, followed by Homa Bay at 51%.

Trans Nzoia ranked highest in Environment at 54%, with Murang’a close behind at 53%. In Culture and Sports, Homa Bay led with 53%, while Murang’a followed at 51%. Murang’a and Homa Bay tied in Social Services at 52% and in County Planning and Development at 51%.

Regionally, Central and Nyanza counties performed best, each scoring 46%. Western and Coast regions followed with 44%, Rift Valley recorded 42%, Eastern stood at 40%, Nairobi registered 39%, while North Eastern had the lowest performance at 38%.