Man found dead with deep cut on head in Vihiga

Detectives are investigating a murder in an incident where one Timothy Sidemi was found dead on the roadside in Serem, Vihiga County.

Police said the deceased was epileptic. His body had a deep cut on the head and there were bruises on his right hand.

About ten green maize cobs lay next to his body when it was discovered on Monday morning, police said.

The motive of the murder was not immediately established, police said as they moved the body to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

Elsewhere, police are investigating a drowning incident in Miwani, Kisumu County.

Police said a body was found on River Nyando after suspected drowning.

The female body had no visible injuries when it was found on Monday afternoon, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending identification and autopsy.

Meanwhile, police in Dadajibula, Wajir County recovered an AK47 rifle with four bullets from a Somali man whose intentions were not established.

The man had aimed his weapon at police who were on patrol when they also challenged him at gunpoint. He surrendered and was arrested for further grilling.

His motives in the area were not known. The area is near the Kenya-Somalia border and is usually breached by gunmen. Police have heightened operations in the area to contain the attacks staged by gangs.

And police in Mombasa are investigating an incident where a commuter train was damaged in an attack by suspected stone. Police said the window showed spiderweb shatter consistent with an impact or stress failure.

No injuries were reported in the incident that happened in the Mariakani area.

Experts were called to assess the damage amid ongoing investigations to establish if the incident was intentional.