Man Found Dead With Deep Cuts On Roadside In Yamumbi, Eldoret

Detectives are investigating the murder of a man whose body was found on the roadside in the Yamumbi area, Eldoret Town.

The body of Joseph Mwangi Njeru, 50 was found with multiple body cuts on a road on Thursday morning.

It is believed he was killed elsewhere and the body dumped at the scene.

The motive of the incident was not immediately established, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

In Kegogi, Kisii County, a woman was found dead after a domestic quarrel in her house.

Her lifeless body was found outside their house on June 12.

Police said the body of Sharon Kemunto, 25 had bruises on the face, neck and head with blood oozing from the mouth.

It is alleged the husband who was arrested had assaulted her using a water pipe.

The pipe was also recovered at the scene.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

Elsewhere in Iguhu, Kakamega County, the body of a man was found in River Yala after suspected murder.

He was later identified as Flavian Ichami, 30.

A missing person report had been made at a local police station on June 10.

The body was discovered two days later.

Police said they are investigating the incident and the body was picked up and taken to the mortuary pending autopsy.

And police in Ikutha, Kitui County are investihating an incident where a man aged 63 was found dead in his house.

According to police, Enock Nguni Mukua’s body was found in his bedroom.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigation.

And detectives are hunting for an assailant behind the murder of an elderly woman in a village in Gatanga, Muranga County.

The body of Anjeline Kanyi Waweru, 72 was found in her house with stab wounds in the neck, elbow and right hand.

She was sleeping alone in the house when the attack happened on June 12, police said adding the motive is yet to be known.

The assailant escaped the scene.

The deceased was rushed to Kirwara Level Four Hospital, where she succumbed to the injuries on arrival.

Police said a blood-stained kitchen knife believed to be the murder weapon was recovered at the primary scene.

The body with multiple injuries was removed to the mortuary awaiting postmortem.