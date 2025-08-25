Man found murdered in Embu

A 65-year-old man was found strangled and his body abandoned on the roadside in Kirima area, Gachoka, Embu County.

The motive of the murder of Samuel Njiru whose body was found on the Nganduri-Kiritiri road is yet to be established, police said of the Sunday August 24 incident.

The man was strangled as there were marks on his neck, police said.

His body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigations.

Elsewhere in Ekwanda, Luanda, Vihiga County, one Bernard Chiyoi was found dead in his bed after a suspected murder.

The man had deep cuts in the head when the body was discovered on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy. The motive of the murder is yet to be known, police said, adding they are pursuing the incident.

In Nzoia, Bungoma County, a body was found in a drainage after suspected murder.

Police said the body of Flora Nafula, 64 was found in the drainage with a deep cut on the back of her head which was suspected to have been inflicted by a sharp object. The body was half naked when it was found on Sunday, police said.

A witness said the woman was going to fetch water when she was attacked and killed. It is also suspected she was assaulted by the assailant.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and arrest of the assailant.

In Bungasi, Kakamega County, one Wilson Owino, 34 was found dead in a farm.

Police said his body bore bruises on the head, face and chest.

Locals in Barkelele village said the deceased had fought with two other people who assaulted him fatally.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigations. The hunt on the assailant was ongoing on Monday August 25, police said.

Murder cases are on the rise amid efforts by authorities to solve them. Up to eight cases are recorded daily, police say.