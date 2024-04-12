Man Hospitalized After Attack by Crocodile in River Ewaso Nyiro

A 42-year-old man is in hospital after he was attacked by a crocodile on River Ewaso Nyiro, in Bulessa, Isiolo County.

The crocodiles have increased in the area following heavy rains experienced in most parts of the country.

Kara Halkano, aged 42 years was attacked by the crocodile while crossing River Ewaso Nyiro to the other side of Gafarsa area on Thursday, April 11.

The attack resulted in multiple injuries to the victim before he was rescued and rushed to hospital. Police rushed the victim to Merti Sub County Hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

Officials have warned locals to be careful while crossing the river as it has many of the animals.

Some of the crocodiles have been swept downstream further spreading the dangers on the river in general.

Meanwhile, police in Lamu are investigating the murder of a man whose body was found lying in a pool of blood in Kizingitini Location.

The body of Zakaria Athman Bakari aged 23 years was found with multiple injuries.

The motive of the attack was not yet known. The scene was processed and the body of the deceased was released to the family for burial as per the Islamic rites.

No arrest has been made so far.