Man Killed, Body Dumped on Roadside in Juja

Police are investigating the murder of a 44-year-old man in Juja Farm area, Kiambu County.

The body of Joshua Njoroge Kuria was found lying on the roadside at Zone P area long after he had died on Sunday, police said.

The man had a deep cut at the back of the head. Police said they are investigating murder in the incident.

In Kapenguria, 18-year-old Joseph Kitui was stabbed to death in a fight with a meat vendor over Sh100 debt.

The female vendor confronted the deceased and accused him of failing to honour a pledge to clear the Sh100 bill prompting an altercation that turned fatal, police said.

The woman is yet to be arrested and efforts to trace her were ongoing.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

And police are investigating an incident in which a 59-year-old man died by suicide at a police cell in Kitui.

Muasya Katheke had been booked for the offence of threatening to kill, assault and malicious property damage when he died by suicide at the cell on April 7 night, police said.

The deceased body was found hanging from the truss beam of the police cell with a trouser tied around the neck.

The body was moved to the Mutitu North Sub-County hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Officials from the Independent Policing Oversight Authority have been informed to join the probe into the death.

In Tachasis village, Uasin Gishu, a farm worker Peter Wamalwa Nyongesa aged 70 was found dead in his bed.

Witnesses told police Nyongesa retired to bed after supper meals with his co-workers on Sunday but failed to wake up as usual the following day.

His room was unlocked and he was found lying dead on his bed. The body was moved to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary Eldoret awaiting postmortem.

In Kulamawe area, Isiolo one Omar Abdi was found lying on the roadside on the Hospital Junction -Modogashe road.

The man had been selling milk in the area when he collapsed and died.

Police said they are investigating the incident. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.