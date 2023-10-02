Man Killed in Attack in Migori

Police are investigating the murder of a 34-year-old man in Migori town.

The body of Ustadh Mohammed was found at the entrance of his gate in the Midas/Maranatha area after the attack.

Nothing was stolen from him and the motive of the attack is yet to be known, police said.

Police suspect he was targeted and attacked by the assailants.

An investigation into the murder is ongoing, police said.

Read: Man Killed by Friend in Fight Over Missing Mobile Phone in Mlolongo Bar

In Kongowea, Mombasa, police said they are investigating the death of one Muchiri Mungai, 45, who collapsed in his house.

The victim is said to have been in his residence with an unknown woman when he collapsed and died.

He was rushed to a local clinic where he was pronounced dead. When police arrived at the scene they found the woman missing.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

And police are investigating the death of a worker at the Karen Country Club whose body was found in his house in Kawangware, Nairobi.

Read Also: One Killed, Several Houses Torched in Al-Shabaab Raid in Lamu

His colleague told police he went check on the deceased in his house so that they could go to work knocking the door severally but there was no response.

He pushed the door and found the body lying on his bed with no visible body injury.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an investigation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...