Man Killed by Friend in Fight Over Missing Mobile Phone in Mlolongo Bar

Police are investigating an incident in which a 25-year-old man was punched to death in a fight over a missing mobile phone in a bar in Mlolongo, Machakos County.

The deceased Ezekiel Muthomi succumbed to the injuries in the hospital after a fight with his friend.

The two were in a bar in the area when the friend known to the deceased accused him of stealing his mobile phone, witnesses and police said.

This prompted a struggle and fight that left Muthomi with serious injuries. He was rushed to Kitengela Medical Hospital where he was pronounced dead in the Saturday morning incident.

The suspected assailant is missing and efforts to trace him are being made, police said.

Police said the deceased was at Mashimo Bar when his friend accused him of stealing his mobile phone.

The body with a visible swollen head was removed to Shalom Hospital mortuary pending postmortem.

Elsewhere, a woman was arrested after she stabbed her 25 year old son to death in a village in Rongo, Homa Bay County.

Police said the incident happened in South Kanyajuok sub-location. The deceased was found with stab wounds in the chest.

Locals chased and started to stone the woman but was saved by the police who were alerted of the same minutes later.

Police officers visited the scene and recovered a kitchen knife with blood stains and kept it as an exhibit.

The suspect was held at the police station for further investigation while the body of the deceased was removed to the Rosewood morgue for autopsy.

The suspect was expected in court, police said.

