Man Killed in Fire Incident in Nyamira

A man aged 90 was killed in a fire incident in a village in West Mugirango, Nyamira County.

Police said the fire incident happened Monday night in Chekwoyo Village.

Police officers rushed to the scene and found a house belonging to 90-year-old Samuel Mbere Chieta engulfed in fire.

Chieta was burnt beyond recognition.

It was discovered that the deceased woke up for a call of nature and upon returning, he accidentally lit a matchstick, which caused the mattress to catch on fire.

Despite his attempts to contain the fire, it spread to other mattresses in the house.

Unfortunately, he was overwhelmed by the fire and burnt beyond recognition, while his wife escaped unhurt, police said.

The body was moved to Nyamira County Referral Hospital Mortuary for a postmortem examination pending investigations.

Meanwhile, police in Loima, Turkana County two suspected bandits surrendered two AK47 rifles, two magazines and three bullets.

The two had handed the same to a local National Police Reservist who handed them to the General Service Unit personnel at Turkwel Camp. The two were apprehended by a multi-agency team at Turkwel shopping center.

Police said the multi-agency team is also working on recovering more firearms.