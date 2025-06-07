Man kills teenage wife in love triangle saga in Kilifi

A woman aged 18 was brutally murdered in a love triangle saga in a village in Kilifi County, police said.

The incident happened on Friday June 6 at night in Mferejeni, Kijipwa, Kilifi County.

The deceased was stabbed in the neck and killed outside their home by her husband who had trailed her there and accused her of cheating on him.

The mother to the deceased woman told police the assailant had visited their home and had super together with the family. The assailant then asked to have a conversation with his wife now deceased and identified as Faridah Changawa, 18.

She was a mother of six months old baby who was sleeping then.

Police identified the assailant as Lewis Karissa.

Karissa and Farida stepped out of the house for a conversation and it went physical.

The man accused the woman of cheating on him.

He accused her of not spending a night at their rented residence in the area.

This happened while he was away. The woman denied the claims as the couple started to argue.

According to police, it was then that the man picked up a knife he had and stabbed the woman in the neck leaving her for death.

She screamed for help and the deceased’s brother who was in the house rushed to her rescue in vain.

She bled and died at the scene, police said.

The assailant had escaped.

Police said the woman had deep cuts in the throat, cheeks and upper right arm.

The killer weapon was found stuck in the throat.

Police arrived at the scene and moved the body to the mortuary pending autopsy.

The hunt on the man is ongoing, police said.

Elsewhere in Maara, Tharaka Nithi County, one Kithuci Miriti, 40 was found dead on the roadside.

Police said his left leg and right hand had deep cuts.

Police suspect the man was killed over a land dispute.

Investigations into the murder are ongoing.

In Bonyunyu, Nyamira County, a body of a man was found abandoned outside Kenyoro Health Centre.

It was established the body was delivered there by a bodaboda rider.

Police said they are investigating murder in the incident.

The bodies are lying in mortuaries pending autopsy.

No arrests have been made so far.