Man kills wife after domestic dispute in Baringo

Detectives are hunting for a man who killed his wife in a domestic fight in Koibatek, Eldama Ravine, Baringo County.

The body of Mercy Cheposkony Chirchir was found in her house in Tolmo village after the murder.

Police said the body had head injuries caused by a sharp object and was moved to Eldama Ravine Sub-County Hospital, awaiting autopsy after the March 25 incident.

In Narok’s Nyamutambe village, one Mosambi Rioba, 56, was attacked by a man known to him.

The assailant also strangled the deceased before escaping the scene. The body of the deceased was found on his farm long after the incident.

In Jomvu, Mombasa, a man died after being hit on the head in a fight.

Police said the deceased had a disagreement with a friend and a fight ensued.

The deceased sustained visible injuries and was left unconscious.

Police said they found the lifeless body lying with visible injuries on both left and right ribs and a head injury on the back of his head.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and probe. No arrest has been made.

In Turbo, Uasin Gishu County, the body of a man was found lying on a fence in Kapkorio village.

Police officers visited the scene and found the lifeless body of Kennedy Odhiambo, 40, lying with a deep cut wound on the right ear.

At the scene, a bloodstained stone and a red motorcycle were recovered.

The body was removed to the MTRH morgue for a postmortem examination.

The motive of the murder is yet to be known. Police said they are investigating the same.

Meanwhile in Marereni area, Magarini, Kilifi County, a man was lynched by a mob after he had attacked his brother with a panga in a domestic fight.

Ngowa Kenga, 35, was cornered and stoned to death after he allegedly hacked his brother using a panga in a domestic family dispute.

The injured man was rushed to the hospital and admitted in stable condition, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.