Man Kills Wife, Takes Own Life in Nandi Village

A man trailed his wife from Nairobi to Nandi where he brutally stabbed and killed her in her parents’ kitchen before dying by suicide.

The deceased man identified as Hanise Juma died by suicide within the same compound in the Wednesday January 15 incident.

The man had laid his plans for the murder-suicide incident in a note found in his pockets, police said.

The incident happened in Kibaita village in Nandi County on Wednesday January 15 at night.

Juma trailed his wife, Winnie Akusuha to her family’s residence in Nandi before stabbing her more than ten times, police said.

A note found in his pocket showed how he planned to execute his murder-suicide plan.

In the note, he said he needed a black hood or mask, a special knife, five packets of poison, a small torch and carry birth certificates.

He had also laid down his covering plan, which showed he would travel from Nairobi to Western on January 13 and alight at Serem. He would then connect to Sirwa the same day and later to Kabwareng.

The note said his attack plan included him moving to the scene by 7 pm, leaving his mobile phone at his house and carrying the torch and the killer weapon only.

He planned to survey and hide around the woman’s house.

He then said in the note he would get into the house, attack and kill the wife.

Juma wrote down he would then swallow the poison he had and slit his throat.

Police said the couple, who had sired three children together, lived in Ndonyo, Nairobi until last weekend when their differences emerged.

Winnie packed her bags and headed for her rural home alongside her three children.

Nandi South police boss Maina Nduriri said Juma followed the woman to her rural home with the murder plan.

He then, as planned, sneaked into her family house unnoticed at about 7 pm and stabbed the woman multiple times.

She was then in the kitchen preparing food as their children waited in a different room.

The deceased woman’s father, Musa Keya said that they heard a commotion in the kitchen and went to investigate but the suspect fled as soon as they arrived at the scene.

He was then armed with a bloodstained kitchen knife.

Police added that the deceased had deep stab wounds on the head, face, chest and stomach.

Juma’s lifeless body was found a few meters away from where he reportedly attacked and killed his wife.

Police suspect that he ingested poison before slitting his throat, and dying of excessive bleeding.

He was taken to the hospital with a slit throat. Police visited the scene and found five small packets of poison used to kill rats.

The knife he had used in attacking and killing the wife is the same he turned on his throat and slit it, police said.

Police arrived at the Jumia Hospital where the bodies were taken to and oversaw their transfer to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Cases of murder and suicide have been on the rise in the past months.