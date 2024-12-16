Three Nigerians Arrested Over Claims of Gang Rape in Parklands Apartment

Three Nigerians were arrested Sunday after a woman claimed they raped her at an apartment in the Parklands area, Nairobi.

They were on Monday expected in court to face charges of gang rape contrary to Section 10 of the Sexual Offences Act Number 3 of 2006, police said.

Those detained were identified as Amos Belumi, 33, Tucin Mukun, 30 and Olamide Lawrence aged 29.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital where she was being attended.

Police say they have been recording rising cases of rape amid campaigns to address the menace.

Elsewhere in Mwandus area, Kiambu County, a 27-year-old woman was raped in a robbery incident at her home.

Three men who wore facemasks had entered the home while armed with crude weapons.

The gang ordered the woman to lie down as they ransacked the house.

It was then that one of the suspected thugs raped the woman.

They later grabbed household goods valued at thousands of shillings, police said.

The gang also stole electronic goods from a neighbour’s house before escaping.

This was after they had locked the neighbor and the raped victim in a bathroom.

Police who visited the scene established that the gang entered the house using a window that had not been closed then.

The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention.

A hunt on the gang is ongoing, police said of the Saturday December 14 incident.

Rape cases have also been on the rise despite the punitive laws managing the same.

Police say some of the cases have been solved while others are pending under probe.

In Teso North, a 38-year-old woman was assaulted and seriously injured by a man known to her in an altercation.

She sustained injuries to her right lower limb and left hand. She was initially taken to Teso North Sub County Hospital in Kocholia and was later referred to Bungoma County Referral Hospital for further treatment.

Police said they were looking for the assailant. Such cases are common in villages amid campaigns to address the trend.