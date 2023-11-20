Man Murdered, Body Dumped in Church Compound in Kayole

A man was murdered and his body dumped at a church compound in Kayole, Nairobi.

The body was discovered Saturday at the Deliverance Church in Mawe Mbili area, police said.

Police said the face of the man was partially smashed and indications are that he was killed elsewhere and the body dumped there.

Police said they are yet to establish those behind the murder and the motive. There were no identification documents on the body at the time of its discovery.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending identification and probe.

In Homa Bay a rider was killed outside a supermarket in an attack. Witnesses said men alighted from a car and attacked the rider identified as Jared Owili Otieno in the head.

The attackers later jumped onto the same car and sped off. The victim was rushed to Homabay County Teaching and Referral Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

Police said they are yet to know the motive of the attack. A team that arrived at the scene said the attackers targeted him.

Police are investigating the murder.