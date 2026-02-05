Man murders wife in domestic fight in Bungoma

A man escaped after killing his wife in a domestic attack in Tiaty, Baringo County.

The incident happened on February 4, 2026 in Komolion village after the man killed his wife, aged 30. He had accused the wife of failing to prevent a wild animal from killing and eating his goat.

The body of the woman had injuries in the head when it was found in her house and moved to the mortuary.

Police said the suspect escaped the scene after the murder and efforts to trace him for questioning were ongoing.

In Rangwe, Homa Bay County, one Peter Bwore, 40 was fatally assaulted in an incident.

The deceased was found lying on the roadside with deep injuries in the cheek and head. The motive of the murder was not immediately established, police said as they moved the body to the mortuary pending an investigation. The body was discovered on February 4, police said.

In the same area, a suspect was arrested over the murder of a retired teacher and his wife in an attack over a land dispute.

Joseph Ooko and his wife Pamela Akeyo were murdered in an altercation over land in the area. The suspect who is a teacher in the area was arrested after he surrendered to police on Wednesday. He had run away after locals torched his house following the murder of February 1 in the Asumbi area. Police said they were looking for another suspect linked to the murder.

Elsewhere in Tigoni, Kiambu County, the body of a man was found floating in Rwaka Dam after suspected drowning.

Police said they were informed of the incident and visted the scene where they spotted the body. It was later retrieved and taken to a mortuary pending an identification and autopsy. Police said they were open to murder probe in the saga.

And a man was injured after he fell into a septic tank in Mikindani area, Mombasa. The victim was carrying timber when he slipped into the tank and was injured in the head. He was rescued by other road users and taken to hospital, police and witnesses said amid calls on local authorities to cover the open manholes.

In Kisumu’s Pap Onditi area, a night guard was attacked and seriously wounded in a robbery at a resort. The gang stole a gasoline generator, two sound mixers, assortment of liquor and Sh3,000. The victim was rushed to the hospital in a serious condition, police said amid ongoing search for the assailants.