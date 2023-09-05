Man On the Run After Killing Ex-wife, Injuring In-law in Makueni

A man is on the run after allegedly killing his ex-wife and injuring his brother-in-law in Mbooni East, Makueni County.

Police said the suspect had separated from his 30-year-old wife three months ago.

According to police, the suspect went to his in-laws’ home, where he found his the woman and her brother on Monday, September 4.

He then attacked the man with a machete, leaving him with serious head injuries before killing his ex-wife with the same panga.

Police said the suspect escaped before neighbours responded to the scene.

A hunt on the suspect is ongoing.

Meanwhile, a body of a female student was found in a thicket in a village in Tetu Constituency, Nyeri County.

The body of the 19-year-old girl was found about 800 metres from their home by locals heading to their farms.

Residents said they found the body dumped in a napier grass farm in Kamahoru village in Wandumbi area.

The mysterious death of the Tetu Vocational College student, who was reportedly raped by unknown assailants, has sent fear across the village.

Locals have urged police to conduct more patrols in the area.

They also called for the installation of security lights.

Police said they are investigating the murder.

And in Kiambere village, Embu County, a 45-year-old man was killed in a homestead in a love triangle.

Peter Mwangi succumbed to injuries after being beaten by two men who accused him of trying to take over their family.

Police said the deceased had gone to meet his lover aged 50 and who is the mother of the men aged 20 and 23 when a fight broke out.

The men ordered the deceased to leave their mother’s house prompting a fight that turned fatal.

One of the men was later arrested as the other escaped after the Monday, September 4 incident.

Police said a hunt on the other suspect is ongoing.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...