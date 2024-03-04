Man Stoned, Injured In Head In Argument Over March Between Man City And Man U In Kawangware

A 42-year-old man is admitted to hospital after he was hit and seriously injured in the head in an argument and confrontation over the English Premier League on Sunday evening.

The march was between Premier League champions Manchester City and their rivals Manchester United.

City won 3-1 in the highly charged march at the Etihad Stadium.

Police said Willy Njoroge, 42 had picked up an argument with a woman on who between the two teams would win.

This prompted the woman to pick a stone that she used to hit Njoroge in the head leaving him with a deep wound.

According to police and witnesses, the confrontation happened at halftime when the Red Devils was leading by one goal to nil.

The victim was offered first aid at the Sudi Medical Clinic and later referred to Kenyatta National Hospital for further treatment.

The assailant escaped the scene and police declared a hunt on her is ongoing. Police said she will face assault charges.

Police want residents to know the marches are just games and no one should take them serious.