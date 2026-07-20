Man sues MP Salasya over claims of assault, promotion of bhang

A petition was filed before the High Court in Nairobi seeking disciplinary action and the possible removal from office of Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya over allegations of assault and the promotion of cannabis-infused edibles.

The petition, filed by Fred Muka, a registered voter in Mumias East Constituency, accused the first-term legislator of violating the leadership and integrity provisions under Chapter Six of the Constitution.

In the constitutional petition, Muka sought conservatory orders barring Salasya from publishing or disseminating media content allegedly depicting the use of narcotic substances.

He also wanted the court to direct the National Assembly’s Powers and Privileges Committee to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the MP.

According to the petitioner, Salasya’s conduct has fallen below the standards expected of a State officer.

He cited an incident in which the MP was filmed allegedly assaulting a Member of the Kakamega County Assembly during a funeral, an incident that later resulted in criminal charges of assault causing actual bodily harm.

The petition further alleged that the legislator in or about July 2026, published on his social media platforms and in broadcast interviews video content in which he described and depicted himself consuming cannabis-infused edibles (“bhang cookies”).

The petitioner contended that this conduct, if proved, constitutes an offence of unlawful possession and use of cannabis contrary to section 3 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act, Cap 245.

He argued that the continued circulation of this content causes continuing injury to the dignity of the office of Member of Parliament and undermines public confidence in leadership.

Muka further contended that the MP’s actions violate Article 75 of the Constitution, which requires State officers to conduct themselves in a manner that avoids demeaning the office they hold and promotes public confidence in the integrity of public service.

The petition argued that if the allegations are established, Salasya would be liable to disciplinary action under Article 75(2), which provides for sanctions, including removal from office, for State officers who breach constitutional standards of conduct.

Additionally, the petitioner is asking the court to refer the question of whether the MP is of unsound mind, within the meaning of Article 99(2)(e) of the Constitution, for an independent psychiatric assessment.