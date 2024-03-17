fbpx
    Man Utd edge Liverpool in 4-3 thriller to make FA Cup semis

    Liverpool
    Amad Diallo's goal in the final minutes of extra-time handed Man United a memorable victory: IMAGE/Courtesy

    Amad Diallo scored deep in extra time after Marcus Rashford made amends for a bad miss to lift Manchester United to a breathless 4-3 victory over north west rivals Liverpool and into the FA Cup semifinals on Sunday.

    United’s victory at Old Trafford kept alive their only hope of silverware this season and spoiled Liverpool’s dreams of hoisting four trophies in manager Jurgen Klopp’s final season with the team.

    Scott McTominay gave United a 10th-minute lead but Liverpool turned the game on its head with goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah before halftime.

    Antony’s 87th-minute for United, however, sent the game into extra time when Harvey Elliott netted to cheers from Liverpool’s 9,000 travelling fans.

    Also Read: Arsenal edge past Porto on penalties to enter quarterfinal

    But 12-times FA Cup winners United — who are four places below Liverpool in the Premier League — kept their foot on the gas and Rashford, who had missed a sitter late in normal time made it 3-3 in the 112th minute.

    Alejandro Garnacho and Diallo then found themselves on a breakaway with Diallo firing home the winner to a deafening roar from the Old Trafford faithful. He was then sent off after receiving a second yellow card for his celebrations.

    By Agencies.

    Linda Amiani is a seasoned Multimedia Journalist and Editor, boasting over 5 years of experience in Digital Journalism.

