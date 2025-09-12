Man Utd keeper Onana moves to Trabzonspor on loan

Manchester United keeper Andre Onana joined Trabzonspor on loan for the rest of the 2025-26 season.

The move has taken place before the transfer window in Turkey closes on Friday and follows the Cameroon international not playing in United’s opening three Premier League games.

“We would like to wish Andre good luck,” said United in announcing the deal, which is subject to international clearance and registration.

Onana’s only appearance for Ruben Amorim’s side this season came in their shock Carabao Cup exit at the hands of League Two Grimsby.

The 29-year-old was signed from Inter Milan for £47.2m in July 2023 by former Old Trafford boss Erik ten Hag to replace David de Gea as United’s number one.

He has made 102 appearances for the club and was part of their 2024 FA Cup-winning side.

But his United spell has been punctuated by a number of mistakes and Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens, 23, was signed on deadline day from Royal Antwerp in a deal worth an initial 21m euros (£18.1m) plus add-ons.

Amorim, whose side visit Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, now has Lammens, Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton as his goalkeeping options.

By BBC Sports