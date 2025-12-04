Man who forged senior government officials’ signatures for business nabbed in Thika

In the shadowy corridors of deception where ambition meets audacity, one man thought he could outsmart the nation’s security architecture.

His game? Forgery. His weapon? Fake authority. His downfall? Our hawk-eyed sleuths who refuse to nictate.

He had among others, forged the signature of Head of Public Service Felix Koskei for businesses.

Maroa Sammy Maroa, the hoodlum who was nabbed today at Ngoigwa area within Thika West Sub-county, is a man whose creativity was far better suited for fiction novels than government records.

Despite being a civil servant employed as an economist at the State Department for Cabinet Affairs, Sammy chose to moonlight as an architect of counterfeit power.

His latest stunt being the sloppy crafting of a forged letter allegedly sanctioned by a senior government official.

Walking in like a man who believed in his own con, he brazenly delivered the letter to the CEO of the National Police Service Commission (NPSC), forwarding a list of “state-recommended candidates” for police recruitment.

But if you think this was his first rodeo, think again.

Preliminary investigations have unearthed a familiar pattern.

Sammy is already on suspension, thanks to a previous criminal case before the Kahawa Law Courts where he allegedly forged another letter, this time promoting himself to the rank of Director and transferring himself to the State Department for Housing.

Realizing detectives were closing in, he went dark, switching off all his known numbers, envisaging he had slipped off the radar.

But our crime busters, unamused and undeterred, deployed meticulous intelligence leads thereby managing to smoke him out of his hideout.

Sammy was escorted to a police facility where he is cooling his heels as he awaits legal action