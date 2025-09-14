Mandelson should never have been ambassador, says Epstein victim’s family

The family of Virginia Giuffre, who became the most prominent victim of Jeffrey Epstein, has told the BBC that Lord Mandelson should never have been given the position of UK ambassador to the United States.

In an exclusive interview on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Sky Roberts, Virginia’s brother said, “absolutely not, he should never have been given the position in the first place.

“It speaks to how deep the corruption goes in our systems. Whether that’s linked to the UK, US or abroad.”

There is no suggestion that Lord Mandelson ever met Giuffre. He said last week, that “perhaps as a gay man”, he never sought or was offered introductions to women from Epstein.

Virginia Giuffre alleged that she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein after she met Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite, in 2000 while working as a locker room attendant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.

In 2001, at the age of 17, she said Epstein brought her to London and introduced her to Prince Andrew, who she claimed sexually abused her three times. The prince, who has denied all claims against him, reached an out-of-court settlement with her in 2022 which contained no admission of liability or apology.

After many years of campaigning, she had become the most prominent victim of Jeffrey Epstein. Giuffre took her own life in April.

Giuffre’s sister-in-law, Amanda Roberts, told the BBC, “why does it take us to have to pull out the skeletons for people to be held accountable? Our governments have allowed these people to hold their status and their title without shame”.

“He should never have been given that title. We have to put the spotlight on them. It’s unfair we continuously pull these skeletons out, that survivors have to continuously point the finger for us to do the right thing”.

Neither Downing Street nor Lord Mandelson wished to comment.

Lord Mandelson was sacked by the Prime Minister this week, after a cache of emails between Mandelson and Epstein was published by Bloomberg, in which the peer urged Epstein to fight for early release, and revealed the extent of their contacts and relationship.

Mr Roberts, Virginia’s younger brother, said that the firing of Mandelson was a “step in the right direction” but “the reality is that’s not nearly enough”.

Referencing Jeffrey Epstein’s birthday book, to which Peter Mandelson contributed several pages along with dozens of other contributors he added, “there are still people out there, still people in that book who could be doing this to other young women and children right now.”

Entries from 40 people, divided into several categories such as “friends”, “business”, “science” and “Brooklyn”, were published, though the names under “family” and “girl friends” were redacted.

These people are not accused of any legal wrongdoing in connection with Epstein’s case.

