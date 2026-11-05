Manhunt in western Turkey after eight killed in series of shootings

A manhunt is under way for a suspect in western Turkey after eight people were killed and one seriously injured in a series of shootings.

The attacks took place in the Afyonkarahisar province on Thursday, with victims found in several locations in three separate vehicles, according to local reports.

CCTV footage published in Turkish media showed a man in a black jacket, white trousers and glasses clutching a long weapon as he stood by a red minivan.

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency reported that three people were killed near Ayazini village and three others near Kiyir village. In Yukaritandir, two women were found injured and later died in hospital.

Two teachers were reportedly among the dead.

Local media said roads leading to the affected villages were closed by police, while officers launched a large-scale operation to find the suspect, who fled the scene.

The newspaper Milliyet reports that a vehicle allegedly taken by the attacker was later found stuck in mud, and that the suspect had abandoned it before fleeing on foot.

In a statement posted on social media, the Afyonkarahisar Governorate said “all relevant institutions of our state have been working in coordination since the very first moment and are meticulously carrying out the necessary work.”

It added: “We pray to God for mercy on the deceased citizens and offer our condolences and patience to their grieving families and loved ones.”

By BBC News