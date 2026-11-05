President Ruto in Mwanza: Charlene Ruto’s White Wedding to Isaya Yunge

President William Ruto is expected in Mwanza, Tanzania, for the white wedding of his daughter, Charlene Ruto, to Tanzanian tech entrepreneur Isaya Yunge. The ceremony is scheduled for Friday, November 6, 2026, at the Malaika Beach Resort in Mwanza. Reports indicate the First Family, led by President Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto, will attend together with senior government officials.

Charlene arrived in Mwanza on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, landing by private aircraft. She was welcomed with traditional drummers, dancers, and a convoy of luxury vehicles. The white wedding follows the couple’s traditional Kalenjin Koito ceremony, held on August 8, 2026, at the Ruto family’s Intonna Heritage Farm in Kilgoris, Narok County, Kenya. Under Kalenjin custom, the groom’s family hosts the white wedding, which is why the celebration is taking place in Mwanza, Isaya Yunge’s hometown.

Isaya Yunge, born in Mwanza on March 23, 1990, is the co-founder and CEO of SomaApps Technologies, the company behind SomaApp, a mobile platform that connects African students with scholarships. He was raised by his grandmother and has built a career in technology and social impact