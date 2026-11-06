Mombasa Rugby lands major sponsorship

KRU Championship side Mombasa Sports Club Rugby’s bid to return to Kenya Cup has received a significant boost after signing a Sh4.5 million deal with Mitchell Cotts Freight Kenya Limited.

Mitchell Cotts will be the club’s title Sponsor for the 2026/27, 2027/28 and 2028/29 seasons.

The club will receive the money in three annual instalments of Sh1,500,000.

From kit partner to title sponsor, the deal builds on Mitchell Cotts’ support as the club’s official kit sponsor in the 2025/26 season.

Mitchell Cotts now holds the front-of-shirt position on the senior 15s and 7s playing kit, plus match-day, digital and community rugby rights.

The funds go only to daily management and game operations, team travel, accommodation, meals, equipment and match-day costs.

Mombasa Rugby opens its KRU Championship campaign away to archivals South Coast Pirates on 21 November.

The 11-fixture season runs to 13 March 2027, with five matches at home at Mombasa Sports Club.

Mombasa Sports Club Rugby chairman Rodgers Otieno Lai said: “We thank Mitchell Cotts for standing with us, first on our shirts and now as our title sponsor. This is a big boost as we rally the club back to the Kenya Cup. Partnerships like this are how we get there.”

Mitchell Cotts Group General Manager – Commercial Maina Kio said: “Our journey with Mombasa Rugby started on the shirt, and the club has shown the discipline and transparency we look for in a partner.

“Stepping up to Title Sponsor reflects our commitment to the communities where we operate. We are proud to back the team on the road back to the Kenya Cup,” Kio added.

Teddy Ndemo, Director, Listen Media, which manages the club’s commercial rights. “This partnership shows what happens when a sponsor and a club grow together. We set out to turn a kit deal into a long-term platform.

Moving Mitchell Cotts from the shirt to the title, across three seasons, gives the club stability and aligns the brand with its ESG’s.”

The sponsorship sits within Mitchell Cotts’ Environmental, Social and Governance commitments to to engaging the communities where it operates and to backing causes that share its values.

Through the partnership, that commitment reaches Mombasa’s rugby community directly.

The brand is linked to the club’s age-grade and community rugby programme, which gives young players on the Coast a pathway into the senior game under a written safeguarding policy.