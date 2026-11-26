Fifa has confirmed it has been the victim of a cyber attack which resulted in personal and business information being stolen.

However, BBC Sport understands the data breach did not include any documents relating to the controversial Fifa Forward Enterprise proposal, president Gianni Infantino’s failed World Cup sell-off plot.

Football Association chair Debbie Hewitt was this week granted access to the files upon condition of signing a non-disclosure agreement.

It is understood not to be a systems or technology failure at the world football governing body, with criminals able to gain access to the documents by impersonating and taking advantage of staff.

“Fifa can confirm that it has been the victim of a criminal cyber-attack resulting in unauthorised access to a limited set of personal and business information,” Fifa said in a statement.

“Fifa is working closely with the relevant authorities, including law enforcement.

“Fifa condemns in the strongest possible terms the unlawful acquisition and publication of information, particularly personal data.

“Such actions constitute a serious and unacceptable violation of privacy and can have significant consequences for the individuals concerned.”

Responsibility has been claimed online by a group called the Handsome Boy Hacking Club, which last week posted screenshots of Fifa files.

The group claims to have gained access to 12GB of data. Analysis indicates this is less than 0.1% of all data held by Fifa and was targeted at the company rather than individuals.

By BBC Sports