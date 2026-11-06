Raphael Warnock is an American pastor and politician with an estimated net worth of $800,000, according to widely published celebrity wealth estimates. He represents Georgia in the United States Senate and is a member of the Democratic Party. Before entering politics, Warnock served as the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, a position he held from 2005.

Warnock rose to national prominence during the 2020 U.S. Senate election, when he challenged Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler. He won the January 2021 runoff, becoming Georgia’s first Black U.S. senator. He defended his seat in 2022, defeating former professional football player Herschel Walker.

His wealth comes from several sources, including his work in ministry, Senate salary, book earnings and investments. However, his exact net worth is difficult to establish because federal financial disclosures report assets and liabilities in broad ranges rather than exact values.

Raphael Warnock Net Worth $800,000 Date of Birth July 23, 1969 Place of Birth Savannah, Georgia

Financial Disclosures

Raphael Warnock’s net worth is commonly estimated at approximately $800,000. However, this figure is not an official declaration of his personal wealth.

His federal financial disclosures provide a more detailed picture of his investments, retirement accounts and financial obligations. The disclosures show that he has held retirement investments through the Ministers and Missionaries Benefit Board (MMBB), along with other financial assets.

His latest available annual financial disclosure, covering 2025 and filed in August 2026, listed assets with a combined reported value ranging from approximately $884,000 to $2.1 million. His reported liabilities ranged from about $1 million to $1.5 million.

An analysis of the filing placed his estimated net worth between approximately negative $116,000 and $1.58 million, with a midpoint of about $735,000. The midpoint is an estimate based on the disclosure ranges, not a confirmed valuation of his wealth.

The figures also require context. Congressional financial disclosure rules do not require lawmakers to report the value of their primary residences in the same way as other investments, although related debts such as mortgages may be disclosed. This can affect calculations based on public filings.

His retirement investments, mutual funds and cash holdings are among the assets listed in the disclosures. These figures help explain why different publications may report different estimates of Warnock’s net worth.

Raphael Warnock’s Salary as a U.S. Senator

Raphael Warnock receives the standard annual salary of a U.S. senator, which is $174,000. The salary is paid to most senators and does not include additional benefits associated with their official responsibilities.

Before joining the Senate, Warnock earned income as the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. Reports from his earlier financial disclosures also show that he received income from his church after becoming a senator.

His financial records have included earnings from book sales and other permitted activities. In 2021, for example, he reported a $243,750 advance from publisher Penguin Random House for his memoir, alongside income from the Senate and Ebenezer Baptist Church.

These additional earnings contributed to his income after entering national politics. However, income earned in a particular year should not be confused with net worth, which takes account of assets and liabilities.

Early Life

Raphael Gamaliel Warnock was born on July 23, 1969, in Savannah, Georgia. He grew up in a large family as the 11th of 12 children.

His family lived in public housing. His father, who served as a mechanic in the United States Army during World War II, later established a car restoration business after returning home.

Warnock’s upbringing in a working-class family influenced his interest in public service, social justice and economic opportunity.

He attended Morehouse College in Atlanta, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Morehouse is a historically Black men’s college known for producing prominent political, business and civil rights leaders.

After completing his undergraduate studies, Warnock pursued theological education at Union Theological Seminary in New York. He earned a Master of Divinity, a Master of Philosophy and a Doctor of Philosophy.

His academic background and religious training prepared him for a career in ministry and later provided a foundation for his involvement in public affairs.

Religious Career

Warnock began his religious career shortly after completing his theological studies. He worked as a youth pastor at Abyssinian Baptist Church in New York, one of the country’s most prominent Black congregations.

He later became the senior pastor of Douglas Memorial Community Church in Baltimore, Maryland.

In 2005, Warnock was appointed senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. The church holds an important place in American civil rights history because it was once led by Martin Luther King Jr. and his father, Martin Luther King Sr.

Warnock became the church’s senior pastor at a time when it continued to play a significant role in Atlanta’s religious and civic life.

His leadership at Ebenezer gave him a prominent public platform and helped establish his reputation beyond the church community. He remained in the position while building his political career, with his Senate service eventually requiring him to balance his public responsibilities.

2020 Senate Election Against Kelly Loeffler

Warnock entered the national political spotlight in 2020 when he ran for the U.S. Senate in Georgia.

Republican Kelly Loeffler had been appointed to the seat in 2019 by Governor Brian Kemp after Senator Johnny Isakson resigned. She subsequently faced several candidates in a special election, including Warnock.

The November 2020 election did not produce a candidate with the required majority, triggering a runoff between Warnock and Loeffler.

On January 5, 2021, Warnock defeated Loeffler in the runoff. His victory made him the first Black senator elected from Georgia.

The election was part of a historic political moment for the state. Democrat Jon Ossoff also defeated Republican incumbent David Perdue in a separate runoff held on the same day. Their victories gave Democrats control of the Senate through a 50-50 split, with Vice President Kamala Harris holding the tie-breaking vote.

2022 Senate Re-election Campaign

Warnock faced another major election challenge in 2022 when he sought a full six-year Senate term.

His Republican opponent was Herschel Walker, a former professional football player who had won the Republican nomination with support from former President Donald Trump.

The November 2022 election was closely contested. Warnock received more votes than Walker but did not secure the majority required under Georgia election law.

The race therefore proceeded to a runoff held on December 6, 2022. Warnock defeated Walker, securing a full Senate term that began in January 2023.

The victory strengthened his position in national politics and made him one of the most prominent Democratic politicians in the southern United States.

Real Estate

Warnock’s property holdings have also attracted attention in discussions about his finances.

In 2005, he reportedly purchased a modest row house in Atlanta for approximately $125,000. The property was acquired while he was serving in ministry before entering the Senate.

In January 2023, Warnock purchased a townhouse in Washington, D.C.’s Capitol Hill neighbourhood for approximately $1.149 million.

The four-bedroom property was built in 1911 and has about 1,782 square feet of living space. It also includes a basement unit with a separate entrance, a private backyard and parking spaces.

The purchase came after he secured a full six-year Senate term, allowing him to establish a residence closer to the U.S. Capitol.

The Washington property is a significant part of his publicly reported real estate history. However, its purchase price should not automatically be added to his reported net worth without accounting for the mortgage and other financial obligations.

Personal Life

Raphael Warnock has generally kept his family life away from the centre of his political activities.

He was previously married to Oulèye Ndoye. The couple have two children together.

His personal life has occasionally attracted public attention during his political campaigns, but Warnock has largely focused his public profile on his work in the Senate, religious leadership and advocacy on social and economic issues.

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