Ro Khanna is an American politician, attorney, professor and author with an estimated net worth of $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. However, his exact personal wealth has not been publicly established. Congressional financial disclosures show substantial assets connected to his household, including investments and family trusts associated with his wife, Ritu Ahuja Khanna, and their children.

Khanna represents California’s 17th Congressional District, which includes much of Silicon Valley. He was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2016 after defeating longtime Democratic incumbent Mike Honda. Since taking office in January 2017, he has built a national profile through his work on technology, manufacturing, economic policy, climate issues and workers’ rights.

Although his congressional salary is $174,000 a year, most of the wealth attributed to his family comes from investments and trusts rather than his earnings as a politician.

Ro Khanna Net Worth $150 Million Date of Birth September 13, 1976 Place of Birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Ro Khanna’s Salary

As a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Khanna earns an annual salary of $174,000. The salary is the standard compensation for rank-and-file members of Congress.

His congressional earnings are significant, but they do not explain the much larger wealth estimates associated with his household. The family’s reported financial position is largely linked to investments, trusts and assets associated with the Ahuja family.

Before entering Congress, Khanna worked as an attorney, university professor and government official. Those roles also formed part of his professional income before he became a full-time legislator.

Early Life

Ro Khanna was born Rohit Khanna on September 13, 1976, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. His parents immigrated to the United States from India during the 1970s. His father worked as a chemical engineer, while his mother was a substitute teacher.

Khanna grew up in Pennsylvania and attended Council Rock High School in Newtown, graduating in 1994.

He later enrolled at the University of Chicago, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics in 1998. He then attended Yale Law School and graduated with a law degree in 2001.

His education in economics and law helped shape his interest in manufacturing, technology, trade and economic policy. These subjects later became central to his work in government and Congress.

Early Career

Before becoming a member of Congress, Khanna worked in private legal practice and taught economics at Stanford University. He also became involved in Democratic politics and policy discussions.

In 2004, he unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination in a California congressional race. Although he did not win the nomination, the campaign gave him an early opportunity to build political connections and establish himself in the state’s political landscape.

Khanna later joined the administration of President Barack Obama. From 2009 to 2011, he served as deputy assistant secretary of commerce, working on issues involving exports, manufacturing and American economic competitiveness.

After leaving the Commerce Department, he served on the California Workforce Development Board from 2012 to 2016.

Khanna also developed a career as an author. His books include Entrepreneurial Nation: Why Manufacturing is Still Key to America’s Future and Dignity in a Digital Age. Both publications explore economic opportunity, technology and the future of American industry.

Congressional Career

Khanna first challenged Democratic Congressman Mike Honda in California’s 17th Congressional District in 2014 but lost the election. He contested the seat again in 2016 and defeated Honda, winning a position in the House of Representatives.

He assumed office in January 2017 and has continued to represent the district, which covers communities in the heart of Silicon Valley.

In Congress, Khanna has developed a reputation as a progressive Democrat with a strong interest in technology and economic policy. His policy priorities have included Medicare for All, student debt relief, workers’ rights, climate action, campaign finance reform and restrictions on members of Congress trading individual stocks.

He has also advocated for expanding technology and manufacturing opportunities beyond major technology centres. His work has focused on encouraging investment in science, research and advanced manufacturing.

Khanna was involved in the Endless Frontier Act, a bipartisan proposal intended to strengthen American scientific research and technological development. The legislation formed part of the broader policy discussions that contributed to the CHIPS and Science Act.

He has served on the House Armed Services Committee, the Oversight Committee and the Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party.

Family Wealth

A substantial portion of the wealth associated with Khanna’s household is connected to his wife, Ritu Ahuja Khanna, and trusts linked to the Ahuja family.

Financial disclosures filed with the House of Representatives list investments and other holdings attributed to Khanna, his spouse and their dependent children. Some of these assets are held through trusts established for family members.

The 2025 disclosure illustrates the scale and complexity of the family’s reported investments. An independent review of the filing placed household holdings between approximately $69.2 million and more than $166.7 million. The review identified dependent-child holdings as the largest portion of the reported minimum value.

These figures require careful interpretation. They represent statutory reporting ranges rather than exact market values, and some holdings have open-ended upper limits. They also cover the household rather than Khanna alone.

Earlier estimates placed his household wealth at lower levels, but differences in disclosure rules, asset valuations and reporting periods make direct comparisons difficult.

How Ro Khanna’s Father-in-Law Built His Fortune

Khanna’s father-in-law, Monte Ahuja, is a businessman and philanthropist who built his fortune in the automotive parts industry.

Ahuja was born in India and moved to the United States in 1969. He studied mechanical engineering and later earned an MBA from Cleveland State University.

In 1975, he founded Transtar Industries, a company that distributed transmission and drivetrain-related parts for the automotive repair industry. The business grew from a single warehouse in the Cleveland area into a major distributor serving the automotive aftermarket.

Ahuja led Transtar for several decades, overseeing its expansion and establishing it as a significant player in its industry. He later returned to the company as chairman and chief executive after previously stepping away from the business.

He subsequently became involved in private investment through MURA Holdings.

The Ahuja family has also supported educational and healthcare institutions in Ohio. Its philanthropic contributions include support for Cleveland State University, Ohio State University and University Hospitals. Cleveland State University’s business school bears the Monte Ahuja name, while University Hospitals’ Ahuja Medical Center also recognises the family’s support.

The family’s business success and investments help explain the substantial assets associated with the trusts and holdings reported in Khanna’s household disclosures.

Personal Life

Ro Khanna is married to Ritu Ahuja Khanna, and the couple have two children.

His wife is the daughter of Monte Ahuja, whose business interests and investments have contributed to the family’s wealth. Their household financial disclosures include assets held through trusts associated with the Ahuja and Khanna families.

Khanna has frequently spoken about his parents’ immigrant experience and how it influenced his views on economic opportunity and public service.

His political work has focused on rebuilding American manufacturing, supporting workers and ensuring that the benefits of technological growth reach communities beyond Silicon Valley.

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