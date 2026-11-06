I&M Bank reaffirms commitment to basketball as Nairobi City Thunder celebrates historic Three-Peat

I&M Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the growth of basketball and sports in Kenya, with the Bank’s partnership with Nairobi City Thunder providing a platform to back elite performance, nurture local talent

and support athletes beyond competition.

The Bank hosted the three-time Kenya National Basketball League (KNBL) champions at its headquarters on Thursday, November 05, in a homecoming celebration following the team’s unbeaten 2026 title-winning campaign.

The event brought together I&M Bank’s leadership and staff, alongside Nairobi City Thunder players, coaches and management, to celebrate the team’s third consecutive unbeaten league title and reflect on the role of private-sector partnerships in strengthening Kenya’s sporting ecosystem.

It also provided an opportunity for the Bank to outline its wider ambition to remain actively involved in sports through partnerships that deliver value to teams, athletes, fans and communities.

Speaking during the event, I&M Bank Group Head of Marketing and Communications, Mary Githinji, congratulated Nairobi City Thunder on its achievement and said the partnership reflects the Bank’s broader commitment to supporting basketball and sports in Kenya.

“Our partnership with Nairobi City Thunder is part of a bigger commitment by I&M Bank to the growth of basketball and sports in Kenya. We believe sport has the power to develop talent, create opportunity and bring communities together. Supporting the team beyond the court means equipping players with financial knowledge and supporting their growth for when they can no longer play. As we look ahead, we are keen to build on this foundation and deepen our support for the game and the wider sporting ecosystem.

We congratulate the team on this outstanding achievement and are proud to have been part of its journey,” said Githinji.

In June 2026, I&M Bank announced a Sh10 million investment in Nairobi City Thunder (NCT), becoming the team’s Official Banking Partner for the 2026 Kenya National Basketball League season. The partnership supported the team’s operations and competitive ambitions, while also creating opportunities for player engagement around financial literacy, including saving, investment and financial planning. The Bank is now looking to build on this experience as it considers the next phase of its support for basketball and sport.

NCT player Tom ‘Bush’ Wamukota highlighted the collective effort behind the team’s sustained success, saying the three consecutive titles were a reflection of the squad’s determination and unity, while at the same time echoing Rasmussen’s sentiments.

“Winning one championship takes a lot of work, but coming back season after season to win three in a row without tasting defeat requires an even greater level of commitment. Everyone in the team has played a part in this achievement, and we are proud of what we have accomplished. It is great to bring the trophy here and celebrate with the people who have supported us not just on the court, but off it. The financial literacy sessions held since the partnership came into effect have been very eye-opening to us, as players,” said Ongwae.

Thunder, Kenya’s representatives to the Road to BAL (Basketball Africa League) 2027, are set to host the final phase of the continental showpiece’s qualifiers, the Elite 16 East Division, in Nairobi, from Monday, 23 to Sunday, 29 November at the Kasarani Indoor Arena.

The homecoming also provided an opportunity for I&M Bank to celebrate and recognise its teams that participated in the 2026 Interbanks Games, with particular recognition for the Bank’s women’s basketball team, which finished second in the competition.