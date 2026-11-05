KBL renews partnership with Polo Club as title sponsors for the Nairobi, Lagos face off at the weekend

Nairobi’s weekend social scene is set for an exciting highlight as high-stakes international polo returns to Jamhuri Park for the annual Simon Kuseyo Tournament with Tusker Malt as the title sponsor.

The focus of the weekend is a thrilling cross-border clash featuring visiting players from Nigeria taking on Kenya. Named in honor of late Kenyan polo legend Simon Kuseyo, the tournament pairs fast-paced horse action with vibrant outdoor leisure, fashion, and field-side hospitality for sports fans and lifestyle lovers.

Tusker Malt’s title sponsorship underlines its ongoing commitment to shaping Kenya’s premier lifestyle calendar as it seeks to exemplify the brand’s connection to the game.

While announcing the sponsorship, Kenya Breweries Limited MD Andrew Kilonzo said Malt and the game of Polo shared a connection that is built on key tenets that align with the slow brewing of the premium beer.

“The brand’s connection to the game is built on shared principles – the focus, patience and strategy required on the field mirrors the slow brewing process behind Malt,” he said.

The weekend tournament will be a tribute to Simon Kuseyo a celebrated polo player and a pioneer of the sport who rose to become a five-goal handicap player, the highest ranked Kenyan of his era.

He played across the world, from the UK and USA to Nigeria and South Africa which earned him admiration for his mastery of the game and refined sportsmanship. The tournament was instituted after his passing in 2000, and it celebrates players who perform above their handicap and uphold the values of excellence and integrity that defined his career.

Kilonzo also invited fans to enjoy a memorable weekend of sport, elegance and gland exchange of culture.

“The Simon Kuseyo Polo Tournament is a key highlight on Kenya’s sporting and social calendar, honoring a legend who contributed immensely to the game. We are proud to serve as title sponsor for this international fixture. At Tusker Malt, we share a deep appreciation for craft, style, and community, and we look forward to giving fans an extraordinary pitch-side experience as they cheer on the action this weekend,” he said.

Besides being title sponsors, Tusker Malt will create an elevated spectator experience by the turf. Fans can look forward to relaxed lounge setups, curated food pairings, and signature serves including the classic Tusker Malt shandy.

Gates open early this Saturday morning at the Nairobi Polo Club, with main match play running through Sunday afternoon.