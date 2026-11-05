NCBA Golf Series heads to Great Rift Valley as Elite Amateurs target Manchester Salver Honours in Eldoret

More than 200 golfers are expected at the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort this weekend for the penultimate leg of the 2026 NCBA Golf Series, as the race for qualification to the season-ending Grand Finale enters its final stretch.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) heads to Eldoret Club for the NCBA Manchester Salver, where golfers will be seeking to strengthen their positions on the Order of Merit.

The NCBA Golf Series tournament will provide players with one of the last opportunities to secure a place at the Grand Finale, scheduled for 28 November at Karen Country Club. The season-ending event will bring together the top performers across the overall, men’s, ladies’ and junior categories, alongside the runners-up in the men’s and ladies’ categories.

Having traversed the country throughout the season, the series has attracted more than 3,000 golfers, highlighting its growing reach and the continued interest in competitive golf across the region.

The Great Rift Valley leg follows the Nakuru Golf Club leg where Peter Gathogo and Nyambura Muigai claimed the men’s and ladies’ overall titles, respectively, attracting over 200 golfers for a day of competition.

Muigai, playing off handicap 19, carded 88 points to claim the overall ladies’ title, while Gathogo took the men’s title with 77 points off handicap 6.

Mackton Wekhom­ba finished as the men’s runner-up with 82 points, followed by Nanu Hassanali in third place with 83 points. Susan Gichuki finished as the ladies’ runner-up with 92 points off handicap 17.

In the other categories, Mikael Kihara won the junior title with 77 points, while Simon Kuria claimed the Division Two men’s net title with 39 points. Esther Thuku won the Division Two ladies’ net category with 35 points, and Lawrence Terer took the Division Three net title with 42 points.

On the KAGC calendar, the NCBA Manchester Salver will be held at Eldoret Club in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, from 6 to 8 November 2026. The tournament is expected to attract a competitive field of amateur golfers seeking valuable Order of Merit points as the championship season enters the final stretch.

The entry list features 118 golfers from Kenya and the wider region, including players from Rwanda and Uganda. Among those in the field are Elvis Muigua, Josphat Rono, Hitayezu Jean D’Amour, Felix Dusabe, and Rafael Leming’ani.

The Manchester Salver follows the NCBA Golf Park Open held last weekend, where 16-year-old Shashwat Harish of Muthaiga Golf Club claimed his maiden KAGC title after posting an impressive 11-under-par total of 199 over three rounds. Harish carded rounds of 65, 67 and 67 to finish two strokes ahead of John Kamaisi, who returned 201, while Hitayezu Jean D’Amour finished third on 207.

Speaking ahead of the weekend’s tournaments, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said:

“The strong participation in the NCBA Golf Series and the continued competitiveness of the KAGC reflect the growing interest in golf across the region. Through our support of both platforms, we remain committed to creating opportunities for golfers to develop their game, compete and realise their potential. This is at the heart of our Banking on Belief philosophy and our commitment to the growth of the sport.”

The Grand Finale of the NCBA Golf Series is set to be held on 28th November at the Karen Country Club where the qualified golfers from across Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda legs will compete for the ultimate honors, with the Overall Gross Winner, Overall Male Winner and Overall Lady Winner each set to take home Sh130,000.