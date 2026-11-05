Lawyer Abshir Abdi’s disappearance deepens as two friends also reported missing

Investigations into the disappearance of lawyer Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi have taken a new twist after two men who were allegedly in his company at the time of his abduction were also reported missing.

The family of one of the men, identified as Ayub Mohamud Maalim, has reported him missing at Kilimani Police Station, saying he was last seen with the lawyer.

According to the family, Ayub, a Mombasa resident, has been unreachable since the beginning of November, with his mobile phone switched off.

His sister, Fatuma Maalim, said the family was increasingly worried about his whereabouts, noting that efforts to trace him had been unsuccessful.

“We are really worried. He is a son, a brother, a father, a husband. Yaani we are not aware of his whereabouts. His phone is off,” she said.

Ayub is believed to be among two men captured on CCTV footage fleeing from armed individuals who were allegedly trailing Abshir’s vehicle before it veered off the road and plunged into a drainage channel.

The lawyer was reportedly running in the opposite direction when he attempted to climb over a gate but was allegedly seized by his pursuers.

Executive Director of Vocal Africa Hussein Khalid said there were fears that Ayub could have been abducted alongside the lawyer.

“Suspicion is that he may have been kidnapped together with advocate Abshir. And this is a call to security agencies to ensure the return of Ayub Mahmoud Maalim. The family has searched everywhere. They have gone to police stations,” Khalid said.

Court yet to establish identities of men in lawyer’s vehicle

The latest development comes as questions persist over the identities and whereabouts of the people who were with Abshir when he disappeared.

During the hearing of a habeas corpus application at the High Court, investigating officer Dennis Mwenda told the court that he had not established the identities of the two individuals who were reportedly in the lawyer’s vehicle.

“The white motor vehicle had three occupants. Those are the people seen running, being chased by some two individuals. I have not yet ascertained their identity,” Mwenda told the court.

Lawyers representing Abshir have urged the court to compel security agencies to produce him, arguing that submissions made by security officers have heightened concerns about the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

They contend that allegations linking the lawyer to an abduction and extortion syndicate, presented during the proceedings, raise questions about whether he may have been targeted by individuals within the security establishment.

Abshir’s lawyer, Eric Theuri, told the court that the submissions had reinforced their fears that his client had been subjected to unlawful actions.

“They have, in fact, introduced material before you to confirm and ascertain the fears that we have had, that Abshir has been subjected to extra-constitutional measures,” Theuri said.

However, lawyer Paul Nyamodi, representing the Inspector General of Police, maintained that Abshir was not being held in police custody.

“The subject of these proceedings is not in police custody,” Nyamodi told the court.

Justice Alexander Muteti is expected to deliver a ruling on the habeas corpus application next Tuesday, as the families continue seeking answers over the disappearance of the lawyer and the missing men.