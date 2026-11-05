Talanta Sports City Ticketing: Common Questions Answered

How much are tickets and what currency are prices in?

All prices are in Kenya shillings unless stated otherwise. The total payable, including VAT, booking fees and processing charges, is displayed before you pay. No compulsory fee is added after you commit to buy.

Can I get a refund if I change my mind or cannot attend?

Change of mind, inability to travel, illness or a missed event does not ordinarily create a refund entitlement unless the offer expressly includes an exchange or cancellation option. Statutory rights for misrepresentation or defective performance remain available.

Are processing fees refundable?

Processing fees are non-refundable once the booking is completed, including after cancellation or an eligible ticket refund. Exceptions apply if the fee was charged in error, if we cancel due to our own pricing error, or if applicable law requires repayment.

How do I transfer a ticket to someone else?

Tickets may be transferred only through a process expressly approved by Talanta Sports City, where available. Forwarding a PDF, email, screenshot or QR code does not count as an approved transfer. The recipient must receive the terms and any age or access restrictions.

Can I resell my ticket?

You need prior written permission to commercially resell tickets, act as a broker, include tickets in resale packages, run giveaways or competitions, or use tickets in advertising. Corporate hospitality invitations are permitted within the agreed package and guest-list process.

What payment methods are accepted?

Pay only through the official payment channels displayed on www.talantasportscity.com or expressly authorised by Talanta Sports City. Never send money to a personal number or account, even if described as belonging to a staff member.

Can I bring my child to the event?

Guests below 18 must attend with a responsible adult aged 18 or above, unless a separately published supervised youth arrangement applies. Each guest, including a child, must have their own valid ticket. The adult must hold a ticket for the same area and supervise the child throughout.

Is there parking at Talanta Sports City for skybox guests?

No guest parking is provided at Talanta Sports City under the skybox arrangement. Guest vehicles must report to Ulinzi Sports Stadium at the location and time in the final arrival instructions. Skybox guests then use pre-accredited shuttles to the venue.

How do skybox shuttles work?

Skybox guests use pre-accredited shuttles subject to ticket verification and screening. Guests from each skybox return together, with return service starting approximately 30 minutes after the match. Final departure windows are communicated before the event.

What items are prohibited at the stadium?

Prohibited items include firearms, ammunition, knives, offensive weapons, explosives, fireworks, flares, smoke devices, laser pointers, hazardous chemicals, illegal substances, drones, professional broadcast equipment, glass containers, cans, outside food and drinks, alcohol, cigarettes, vapes and animals (except approved assistance animals).

Can I bring my own food or drinks?

Outside food, drinks and alcohol are not permitted. Reasonable arrangements are made for medication, disability-related needs, infant feeding and medically necessary diets.

Can I leave the stadium and come back in?

There is no re-entry once you voluntarily leave the controlled stadium perimeter. Emergency evacuation and expressly authorised medical or accessibility arrangements are managed separately.

Can I take photos or videos at the event?

Ordinary personal photographs and brief personal clips using a phone or permitted small camera are allowed, provided you do not obstruct or endanger others. Full-match recording, live streaming, real-time redistribution, commercial filming and monetised broadcasts require written authorisation.

What happens if the event is cancelled or postponed?

If the event is cancelled and you do not accept a replacement, you receive a refund of the ticket price and undelivered contracted services. If postponed or moved, your ticket may remain valid, and you will be given an opportunity to accept the revised arrangement or seek a refund where the change is material.

What if I arrive late?

Late entry may be delayed or managed to avoid disruption and safety risks. Personal lateness or a missed programme segment does not ordinarily create a refund entitlement where the event remains available.

Can I bring my bodyguard or private security?

A privately engaged security person has no automatic entry entitlement. They must hold a valid ticket for the same category or a specific approved accreditation. They count toward occupancy limits. Privately carried firearms and weapons are not permitted on shuttles or inside the stadium, even with a licence.

I have accessibility needs. How do I arrange assistance?

Accessible seating, companion arrangements and access routes are described on the booking page or through the assistance contact. Tell the team what support you need as early as possible. Request approval for essential medication, oxygen, mobility equipment, assistance animals or medically necessary food through the assistance channel.

I lost my ticket or QR code. Can I get a replacement?

Replacement may require reasonable evidence of purchase and identity. If a replacement is issued, the earlier ticket may be disabled. There is no automatic entitlement to a second admission, but support will assess legitimate cases.

Can I smoke or vape at the stadium?

Smoking and vaping are prohibited throughout the stadium and event-managed shuttles, including skyboxes, washrooms and circulation areas. There is no entitlement to leave for smoking and then re-enter.

How do I make a complaint?

Send service complaints to ticketing@talantasportscity.com and keep your order and correspondence. On the day, ask a steward or hospitality relationship manager for a supervisor. Privacy or image-use complaints should also go to the same email and will be directed to the appropriate team.

What law governs these terms?

Kenyan law governs the terms. You may bring a dispute before a court or tribunal with lawful jurisdiction. Mediation is available if both parties agree. Nothing removes mandatory legal protections or access to the courts.